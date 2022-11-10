Highmark W.Va. employees volunteer to pack hygiene kits for veterans

WTAP News @ 5 - Highmark W.Va. employees volunteer to pack hygiene kits for veterans
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Highmark is partnering with the Mountaineer Food Bank to help veterans.

Highmark West Virginia employees are volunteering their time to pack hygiene supplies for veterans.

Some of these items include combs, toothbrush, toothpaste and soap.

These kits will be distributed through Mountaineer Food Bank to give out to veterans.

“Today giving the employee volunteerism is the best way we need how to impact throughout the multiple counties that the Mountaineer Food Bank serves,” says Highmark W.Va. president, Jim Fawcett. “It’s the best way we know how to make sure it reaches them.”

Officials with both Highmark and Mountaineer Food Bank say that they are thankful for this collaboration and that they can help veterans in this way.

“It means so much to us because every day we should be honoring our veterans not just tomorrow. But because Veterans Day is tomorrow it just does something to my heart, and it just makes it so much more impactful. Because we’re able to put a bigger focus on that. And celebrate with Highmark while we’re doing it,” says Mountaineer Food Bank community engagement specialist, Becky Conrad.

A total of 50 to 60 employees volunteered their time to put together 15 hundred hygiene kits.

These kits will be added to non-perishable food boxes for veterans.

Earlier this year, the Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund gave $100 thousand to Mountaineer Food Bank.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
I-79 traffic backup
Crash causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County

Latest News

West Virginia DHHR
Consulting firm doesn’t favor splitting WVa health agency
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Wreck slowing traffic on I-79 in Harrison County
Kayla Smith’s Veterans Day Forecast | November 11, 2022
Kayla Smith's Veterans Day Forecast | November 11, 2022
Morgantown Veterans Day parade.
Morgantown community comes together for annual Veterans Day parade
Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo
Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo