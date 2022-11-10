Kroger reverses decision to close in Braxton County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kroger announced Thursday morning it is reversing a decision made earlier this month to close its location in Gassaway.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement for a new lease to continue operating for the next year,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “We are grateful to our customers and community for their continued support and patronage of our store and look forward to working together to improve the economic viability of this store location.”

The Gassaway Kroger store employs 52 associates. Throughout West Virginia, Kroger employs approximately 2,900 associates in its 29 stores statewide.

“This is very welcome news for Gassaway and the entire region,” said Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). “I greatly appreciate Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen’s willingness to consider the impacts of this closure for the community. When I found out that the Gassaway location was scheduled to close, I immediately engaged with Kroger and asked they reassess their decision. I’m very thankful for the outcome, and I look forward to visiting with Kroger employees and leadership very soon.”

The company had previously announced the store will close in January 2023.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

‘Blow to the economy’: Kroger set to close in Braxton County

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.