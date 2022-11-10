Crews to remove ‘split barrier’ on I-79 in Marion Co.

Divided southbound lane on I-79 causing problems for drivers
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane of I-79 south in Marion County will be closed for a portion of next week as crews remove the “split barrier” as well as other road work.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, one lane at mile marker 132 southbound on I-79 will be closed beginning on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

The lane will remained closed through Wednesday at 6 a.m.

Officials said crews will be removing the barrier that splits the fast and slow lanes in the area and performing asphalt paving tie-ins to the Middletown Bridge.

Major delays are to be expected for this closure. Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

This comes as there have been several accidents in the area in the last several months, including a tractor-trailer crash on Tuesday that shut down the roadway for 8 hours for cleanup.

New details in semi crash that shut down I-79 for 8 hours Tuesday
New details in semi crash that shut down I-79 for 8 hours Tuesday(Facebook: Valley Volunteer Fire Department)

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Divided southbound lane on I-79 causing problems for drivers (8/1/22)

