Mike Payne age 65 of Webster Springs passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Mike was born August 8, 1956 in Webster Springs and was the son of the late Lawrence and Effie Mae Westfall Payne. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Johnny, David, Philip, Romie, Delmas, Arthur and Karen Sue Payne. Mike was retired from the Webster Springs Public Service District with 38 years of service and had also worked for Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, driving around town, and playing lottery scratch-off tickets. He was also an avid poker player. Surviving are his siblings; Betty “BJ” (Robert) Humphries, Lemona Carpenter and Robin (Kathy) Payne; many nieces, nephews, friends and a special caretaker and friend Chris Howell. Service will be 1:30 PM , Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Parcoal. Friends may join the family for visitation 12 Noon until time of service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Payne family.

