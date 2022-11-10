Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call

North Elementary School in Morgantown
North Elementary School in Morgantown(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.)

The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted.

No additional details have been provided by the department.

ORIGINAL STORY

North Elementary School has been placed on lockdown after authorities responded to a shots heard call in the area.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, officers responded around 2 p.m. Thursday to the school after sounds thought to be gunshots were heard coming from a wooded area behind the school.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown while deputies search the area surrounding the school.

Both Morgantown police and Mon County sheriffs deputies are on the scene investigating the incident.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

