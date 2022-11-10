Multiple fire departments on scene of brush fire for several hours

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-acre brush fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire on Hammond Rd. in Marion County around 5 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find a working brush fire, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said the fire had expanded to cover 5-6 acres across a hillside, and several other fire departments responded to help put the fire out.

It took fire crews about three hours to extinguish the fire before returning to service.

Other fire departments that responded include Bunners Ridge, Boothsville, Barrackville and Grafton.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.