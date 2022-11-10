Salute to Veterans: Operation ActiVet

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Chuck Dusty with Operation ActiVet joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about how the program got its start in Morgantown and how it serves veterans.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses
NCWV General Election numbers
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized
New details in semi crash that shut down I-79 for 8 hours Tuesday
New details in semi crash that shut down I-79 for 8 hours Tuesday

Latest News

I-79 traffic backup
I-79 traffic backup
Marion County superintendent thrilled for continued support after BOE levy passes
First at 4 Forum: Mark Manchin
First at 4 Forum: Mark Manchin
First at 4 Forum: Mark Manchin
First at 4 Forum: Mark Manchin