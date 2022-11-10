U.S. marshal shoots ‘violent’ fugitive in Pax

A law enforcement task force was serving a warrant at the time
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAX, W.Va. (WVVA) - A fugitive was shot while a warrant was being served at a house in Pax on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Members of the CUFFED Task Force entered the home at the 200th block of Horse Creek Road around 1:30 p.m. Inside, two armed fugitives barricaded themselves inside a bedroom, a release said.

Before requested assistance from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team could arrive, one of the fugitives exited the bedroom and pointed a gun at law enforcement and was subsequently shot by a deputy U.S. marshal, according to the USMS. The federal agency said first aid was provided to the person and he was taken to the hospital.

The second fugitive was reportedly detained after a brief struggle.

The search warrant was referred to the USMS by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in the Western District of Virginia. One of the fugitives was from that region of the commonwealth and the other from Chicago, according to the release.

“By working together, our agencies were able to remove two violent fugitives who thought they could hide in rural West Virginia,” said Michael Baylous, the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia.

The USMS did not immediately release the name of the fugitives involved.

