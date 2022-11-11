$100K donated to Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Antero Resources donated $100,000 to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Friday.

The donation builds upon their capital campaign pledge of $600,000 initiated in 2017.

“The theatre is a staple in Clarksburg and a place Antero – and our employees and their families – care about preserving for future generations,” said Kevin Ellis, Antero Resources Regional Senior Vice President of Appalachia. “This is such an important piece of our community’s history and we’re proud to do our part in supporting the restoration and ongoing operations to bring the arts to Clarksburg and surrounding areas.”

The historic theatre, which dates to 1913, launched a public fundraising campaign in 2017 to restore and preserve the building in the heart of downtown Clarksburg.

The campaign helped the Robinson Grand navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be used for supplies, restoration efforts and community events.

Since that launch, more than $2 million has been raised by the north-central West Virginia community to support the Robinson Grand.

“Antero’s support has been fundamental for our programming over the years and helping us carry out our mission of enhancing access to the performing arts and fostering a cultural hub in the City of Clarksburg,” said Ian McAra, Executive Director of the Robinson Grand. “They have been with us every step of the way through our restoration project, and we’re grateful to have Antero as a longstanding community partner.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.