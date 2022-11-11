Abandoned puppies rescued near elementary school

Abandoned puppies rescued near elementary school
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 20 puppies are now safe after being taken Thursday morning to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association.

Patrolman Mullins with the South Charleston Police Department said the puppies were found abandoned near Alum Creek Elementary School.

“The puppies are located basically near the baseball fields behind the elementary school,” Mullins said. “Dogs are part of a family, and they shouldn’t be treated like that.”

As police continue to investigate who abandoned the dogs, Volunteer Coordinator Hannah Jones with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said their focus is to find every single one of the pups a place full of love.

“These dogs are special. They’re cute; they are very, very friendly. They love attention, and obviously every dog here needs a home,” she said.

With 18 puppies, coming up with names for all of them was a tall task, so rescuers looked to the holidays for inspiration.

“We have like Mashed Potatoes, we have Mac and Cheese, we have Gravy,” Jones said. “Just think about Thanksgiving, and those are what their names are.”

Those interested in adopting any of these puppies can stop by the humane association.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
I-79 traffic backup
Crash causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County

Latest News

West Virginia DHHR
Consulting firm doesn’t favor splitting WVa health agency
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Wreck slowing traffic on I-79 in Harrison County
Kayla Smith’s Veterans Day Forecast | November 11, 2022
Kayla Smith's Veterans Day Forecast | November 11, 2022
Morgantown Veterans Day parade.
Morgantown community comes together for annual Veterans Day parade
Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo
Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo