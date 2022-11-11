Abandoned puppies rescued near elementary school

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 20 puppies are now safe after being taken Thursday morning to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association.

Patrolman Mullins with the South Charleston Police Department said the puppies were found abandoned near Alum Creek Elementary School.

“The puppies are located basically near the baseball fields behind the elementary school,” Mullins said. “Dogs are part of a family, and they shouldn’t be treated like that.”

As police continue to investigate who abandoned the dogs, Volunteer Coordinator Hannah Jones with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said their focus is to find every single one of the pups a place full of love.

“These dogs are special. They’re cute; they are very, very friendly. They love attention, and obviously every dog here needs a home,” she said.

With 18 puppies, coming up with names for all of them was a tall task, so rescuers looked to the holidays for inspiration.

“We have like Mashed Potatoes, we have Mac and Cheese, we have Gravy,” Jones said. “Just think about Thanksgiving, and those are what their names are.”

Those interested in adopting any of these puppies can stop by the humane association.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.