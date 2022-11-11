Clarksburg holds Veterans Day parade after 2 year hiatus

By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - It might’ve been a rainy day, but that didn’t stop people in Clarksburg from coming out and showing their support for veterans.

It was the city’s first parade in 2 years after taking a hiatus due to the pandemic. Dozens of people participated in the parade, along with dozens more lining the streets to watch.

Aaron Jackson is a Patrolman 1st class. He has a lot of friends and family in the military, so his support is always with them and all the different branches.

Jackson said it’s important to show them gratitude.

“Veterans day is to memorialize veterans who have already passed and the ones still living to remember those. It’s even more important now since September 11th to show a lot of gratitude to our veterans and those that have served.”

Savannah Harris, Brayley Lockheart, and Isabelle Arnett watched the parade.

The young women said it’s important to show veterans support since they fought for our freedom.

“I think it’s important because they gave us our freedom and helped our country. Gave us freedom and helped our country. Gave us freedom and fought for our country.”

Everyone in the Clarksburg community is extremely thankful for their services.

Christian Rebroak, who was watching the parade, said he appreciates everything they’ve done.

“Thank you, veterans, for all that you guys have done. Thank you I really appreciate it.”

“Thank you, veterans, for all you do.”

