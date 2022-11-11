Classmates grieving after Chapmanville student killed in crash

A cross and flowers have been placed at the site of the fatal crash along Route 10 in Harts.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Chapmanville Regional High School are grieving after the loss of a classmate.

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night outside the school, after the student died that morning in a crash on his way to school.

Chapmanville student Tracy Church says her friend Walker Adkins was optimistic when talking about his future.

“He used to tell me about how big his goals were and how he couldn’t wait to graduate and hurry up and get his house and do everything he’s dreamed,” Church said. “He had high hopes, and it breaks my heart knowing he can’t see them.”

She says she was in tears at school nearly all day Thursday, and she also tried to console other students who were mourning.

“It’s gonna be really, really sad not having him there,” she said.

A cross and flowers have been placed at the site of the accident.

Troopers say around 6:30 a.m., the teen crossed the center line on state Route 10 in Harts, went off the road, and overturned by Douglas Branch Road.

They say the 17-year-old and his 15-year-old female passenger were ejected.

The young driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was flown to a hospital.

Church says Adkins was known for his eagerness to help others and his ablity to put smiles on faces.

“He’s genuinely the best guy God has ever put on this earth, and I don’t understand why he had to leave literally too soon,” she said.

