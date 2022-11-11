First Alert Evening Forecast

Snow is on the way, but for who?
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for November 11th, 2022

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Showers ending: Low: 47

Saturday: Showers, heavy at time s: High: 53

Sunday: Cloudy with snow flurries: High: 41

Monday: Mostly cloudy: High: 46

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

