Heavy rains drench West Virginia for Veterans Day

After this rain, much colder temperatures persist.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole have entered West Virginia and will stick around for the entirety of the day, potentially causing record amounts of rainfall. Also, a cold front approaching from the west will usher in colder air for the weekend and next week.

