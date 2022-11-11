Heavy rains drench West Virginia for Veterans Day
After this rain, much colder temperatures persist.
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole have entered West Virginia and will stick around for the entirety of the day, potentially causing record amounts of rainfall. Also, a cold front approaching from the west will usher in colder air for the weekend and next week.
