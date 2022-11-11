House Call: Mazor X™ Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Here to talk about Mazor X™ is Bill Underwood, M.D., a neurosurgeon at UHC Neurosurgery, Spine, and Pain Center.

1). How precise is spine surgery with Mazor Robotics technology?

The accuracy of Mazor Robotics technology has been clinically validated in studies worldwide. For example, a recently published study demonstrated 98.3 percent accuracy for placing 3,271 implants in 635 cases in 14 international medical centers.

2). How safe is surgery with Mazor Robotics technology?

Mazor Robotics’ clinically-proven technology has been used in thousands of surgeries worldwide, including placement of more than 100,000 implants. All Mazor Robotics systems strictly adheres to international standards and have received FDA clearance in the USA.

3). Is the Maxor X poised to become the standard of care?

Surgical Robotics is not the future – it is very much here, at the present time, and we believe it will become the standard of care. While the Mazor X Stealth™ Edition Robotic Guidance System is only available at a small number of hospitals across the United States. UHC is proud to be among the first in offering the latest surgical technology to our patients in order to provide enhanced surgical care. For more information about UHC Neurosurgery, Spine, and Pain Center, please visit www.wvspinecenter.com.

