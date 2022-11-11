Morgantown community comes together for annual Veterans Day parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The community lined High Street in Morgantown for the annual Veterans Day parade.

Co-parade Director and Marine Corps veteran Jamie Summerlin said, they were blessed with perfect weather.

“I think Veterans Day is not only an opportunity for us to say thank you to the brave men and women that have served this country. But I think it is a great opportunity for our younger generation to also get a chance to experience the bravery and the americanism that these men and women have,” he explained.

Law enforcement, local school bands, members of the American Legion and other veterans’ organizations were only a few of the several groups involved in marching.

Summerlin said this was one of the best times of the year, as he and his wife, who was also a veteran, were able to catch up with others in the veteran community.

“Even when we haven’t seen each other in quite a while, it’s like we’ve never missed a beat. You know, we have this similar experiences, that camaraderie, that fellowship, and it’s something that is truly valuable to us is valuable to veterans, but also our family members as well.” He added.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.