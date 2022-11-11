Rain doesn’t put a damper on Lewis County Veterans Day parade

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Not even a little rain could stop people from showing out to honor our heroes.

Including Steven Raines, Steven Raines who was a 62 Bravo Heavy Equipment Mechanic and squad leader.

Raines said he comes from a military family and it’s an honor to be a part of that and to serve our country.

He joined the national guard in 1985, and from there went full-time active duty and even spent time overseas in Germany.

He said it’s a good day to remember those who sacrificed their life for us.

“We should just take this day in remembrance, and keep all the veterans in our minds, and share whatever we can, and listen to their stories. Unfortunately, the World War 2 veterans are slowly fading away and all we have right now is a lot of stories, and we should keep that in our minds.”

Raines said its important people are educated about what our veterans do.

There were around 15 trucks in the parade and a couple dozen people attending.

