Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine

Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.(UKRAINIAN SOUTH OPERATIONAL COMMAND/CNN)
By HANNA ARHIROVA and JOHN LEICESTER
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, a retreat that marks another humiliating setback for Moscow in its war in Ukraine.

In a statement carried by Russia’s state news agencies, the ministry said the withdrawal was completed at 5 a.m. on Friday, and not a single unit of military equipment was left behind.

Areas the Russian military departed from included the city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow seized during its 8 1/2 month invasion of Ukraine.

With Russia continuing to target the country’s power grid and gas in short supply, keeping warm is on everyone’s mind. (Source: CNN, Kramatorsk Municipality)

The Kremlin remained defiant Friday, insisting the retreat in no way represented an embarrassment for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow continues to view the Kherson region as part of Russia.

He added that the Kremlin doesn’t regret holding festivities just over a month ago to celebrate the illegal annexation of Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions.

Shortly before the Russian announcement, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation in the Kherson region as “difficult.” It reported Russian shelling of some of the villages and towns Ukrainian forces reclaimed in recent weeks during their counteroffensive in the Kherson region.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
I-79 traffic backup
Crash causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County

Latest News

Pursuit suspect runs into Warren daycare, caught in classroom (video)
BODYCAM VIDEO: Pursuit suspect runs into day care, caught in classroom with children inside
Authorities in Chicago are investigating after a noose was found at the build site for the...
Officials speak out about noose found at Obama Presidential Center construction site
After a better than expected midterms, President Joe Biden is heading to a global climate...
Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of round-the-world trip
After a better than expected midterms, President Joe Biden is heading to a global climate...
Biden to speak at climate summit