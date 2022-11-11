Salute to Veterans: American Legion Post 31

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4.

Bruce Grimes with the American Legion in Shinnston joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about what the American Legion is and the importance of highlighting resources for veterans.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

