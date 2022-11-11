Tractor-trailer crash causes major traffic delays on I-79 in Morgantown

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A tractor-trailer accident caused major traffic delays northbound on I-79 in Morgantown on Friday.

The crash was reported around 11:15 Friday Morning near mile marker 154, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Both northbound lanes were shut down for an extended amount of time as crews worked to clean up the accident scene, but both lanes reopened shortly after 1:30.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

The photo below shows the major traffic delay the crash caused.

Tractor-trailer crash causes major traffic delays on I-79 in Morgantown. Photo shows backup at...
Tractor-trailer crash causes major traffic delays on I-79 in Morgantown. Photo shows backup at 1:15 p.m.(WV511)

