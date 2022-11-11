Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty

Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.(Wendy's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season.

The fast-food chain will be adding a new flavored Frosty to its menu for a limited time.

Starting Nov. 15, a peppermint-flavored Frosty will be available to order.

Peppermint is Wendy’s third new Frosty flavor in the past 16 years. It replaces the strawberry flavor introduced in the summer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses
NCWV General Election numbers
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call

Latest News

A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Musk warns Twitter’s survival is at stake as staff quits
FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid
FILE - The burned hull of the dive boat Conception is brought to the surface by a salvage team...
Dive boat captain pleads not guilty in fiery deaths of 34