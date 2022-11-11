West Virginia’s First Pediatric Flu Death

The Mountain State is reporting the first influenza-associated pediatric death for this flu...
The Mountain State is reporting the first influenza-associated pediatric death for this flu season.
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health confirmed the Mountain State’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-2023 flu season.

To protect the family’s privacy, no information is being released on the child’s name, hometown, county, age or gender.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, acting State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, said “While most individuals recover from the flu, it can be a serious and life-threatening illness in both children and adults, especially those with existing health conditions and compromised immunity. We extend our deepest sympathies to this family.”

People who think they might have the flu should contact their doctor immediately to see if they need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug which can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious.

Those who are very susceptible to flu and its complications include children under the age of five years old, the elderly, and people with underlying health conditions, like diabetes and asthma.

Infants under six months of age cannot receive the influenza vaccine. The best way to protect them is to have everyone who will have contact with the infant receive a flu vaccine, and also limit an infant’s exposure to large groups of individuals.

“We urge all West Virginians 6 months of age and older to get vaccinated against the flu,” said Shannon McBee, State Epidemiologist.

While adult flu deaths are not a reportable condition in West Virginia, influenza-associated deaths of children under the age of 18 are required to be reported to the local health department within one week which in turn is reportable to the DHHR.

A total of five influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported nationwide during the 2022-23 influenza season according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
Charles Michael “Cason” Kessinger
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
Funeral plans complete for Cabell Midland student
Caige Rider’s family thanks community for support; GoFundMe set up to help with expenses
North Elementary School in Morgantown
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
I-79 traffic backup
Crash causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County

Latest News

Benedum Civic Center
Two plans presented to redesign grounds of Benedum Civic Center
West Virginia DHHR
Consulting firm doesn’t favor splitting WVa health agency
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Wreck slowing traffic on I-79 in Harrison County
Kayla Smith’s Veterans Day Forecast | November 11, 2022
Kayla Smith's Veterans Day Forecast | November 11, 2022