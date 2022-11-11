West Virginia’s First Pediatric Flu Death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health confirmed the Mountain State’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-2023 flu season.

To protect the family’s privacy, no information is being released on the child’s name, hometown, county, age or gender.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, acting State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, said “While most individuals recover from the flu, it can be a serious and life-threatening illness in both children and adults, especially those with existing health conditions and compromised immunity. We extend our deepest sympathies to this family.”

People who think they might have the flu should contact their doctor immediately to see if they need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug which can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious.

Those who are very susceptible to flu and its complications include children under the age of five years old, the elderly, and people with underlying health conditions, like diabetes and asthma.

Infants under six months of age cannot receive the influenza vaccine. The best way to protect them is to have everyone who will have contact with the infant receive a flu vaccine, and also limit an infant’s exposure to large groups of individuals.

“We urge all West Virginians 6 months of age and older to get vaccinated against the flu,” said Shannon McBee, State Epidemiologist.

While adult flu deaths are not a reportable condition in West Virginia, influenza-associated deaths of children under the age of 18 are required to be reported to the local health department within one week which in turn is reportable to the DHHR.

A total of five influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported nationwide during the 2022-23 influenza season according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

