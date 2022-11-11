Wreck slowing traffic on I-79 in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Interstate 79 in Harrison County.

The crash happened around 8:41 a.m. Friday near mile marker 108.

WV 511 says the southbound left lane is closed.

There is currently no estimate on when it will be open again.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

