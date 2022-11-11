WVDOH honors local veteran who died earlier this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Highways is honoring a late veteran who worked for them in Randolph County after retiring from the military.

Jim Klinger was a member of the U.S. Army and Army National Guard who had been deployed to Iraq in 2005 and to a peacekeeping mission in Egypt in 2017.

Klinger was always optimistic and always looking to help others, and he brought this same attitude from the military to the DOH when he got the opportunity to work for them.

“Everything he did, it was just such an opportunity for him,” said Vicky Klinger, Jim’s wife. “He wanted to be part of something bigger than himself.”

Jim and Vicky Klinger married in 2005, sticking together during two deployments until his retirement from the military in 2017.

When he went to work for the DOH earlier this year, it was just another chance for the outgoing Army captain to work together for a larger goal.

But about the same time Jim went to work for the DOH in Randolph County, he was diagnosed with cancer.

Jim fought the cancer with the same tenacity and positive attitude he applied to everything he undertook, but he died earlier this year.

“He loved this country more than anything,” Vicky said. “My six-time great-grandfather was a signer of the Declaration of Independence. He was proud of that, and always wanted me to tell that story.”

Vicky believes our veterans should be remembered.

“People have been sacrificing for our country before we even were a country,” she said.

On this Veterans Day, the WVDOH salutes the military servicemen and servicewomen among our ranks, and remembers those who are no longer with us.

More than 300 military veterans currently work within the WVDOH, with thousands having been employed over the years.

