Grafton holds annual Veterans Day parade despite rain

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite the rain Grafton residents gathered for its annual Veterans Day parade.

“It’s going to be a little damp, but this is our way of honoring and thanking all those who served, and we are a very patriotic town. So this is the least we could do,” parade organizer Andrea Chambers said.

Chambers added she was grateful that the rain didn’t stop the city’s annual celebration.

“I think it is great, and I appreciate all the people that showed up to be in it. I appreciate all the people who are going to show up to support our veterans,” she said.

Several different clubs and organizations participated in parade.

Chambers explained living in Grafton was one of the reasons she felt such a strong connection to veterans.

“When you grow up in Grafton like I have. We are a very patriotic town, and it is instilled in us at a young age. It is just great to get the younger people out and show them how it is done,” Chambers added.

The parade started on Main Street and ended at Grafton High School.

