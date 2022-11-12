BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Howard Gail Kniceley, 68, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mon General Health Care in Morgantown. Howard was born in Sutton on May 7, 1954, a son of the late Robert Junior Kniceley and Freda Gay Williams. In addition to his parents, Howard was reunited in Heaven with one brother, Charles Kniceley. On September 5, 1980, Howard married Donna Darlene Helmick and together they shared 42 wonderful years. She will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Howard are his wife, Donna Kniceley; two sisters: Gladys Kotrys and husband, Mike, of Freedom, NY, and Amy King and husband, Richard, of Clarksburg; one brother, James Kniceley of Buckhannon; one sister-in-law, Debra Kniceley of Jane Lew; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Howard was a 1972 graduate of South Harrison High School. He was employed with the United Steel Workers Union Local 8-957 of Pittsburgh for over twenty years. Howard was Christian by faith. He enjoyed golfing at Deerfield County Club. Howard loved hunting and fishing whenever he had the chance. He will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for him. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022. Following visitation, Howard’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Howard Gail Kniceley. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

