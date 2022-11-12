One taken to hospital after head-on crash on heavily frequented Emily Dr. intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two cars collided at the Emily Dr. and Rt. 50 intersection Friday just after 8:15 p.m.

Harrison County 911 officials confirm to 5 News one person has been taken to the hospital.

Witnesses tell 5 News the cars collided as one was turning onto Emily Dr. from Rt. 50, and the other was driving eastbound on Rt. 50.

The scene is still active, and the Emily Dr. entrance to the intersection is obstructed as officials work to clear the scene.

