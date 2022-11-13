1 dead after fire in Clarksburg, officials say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a fire in Clarksburg, officials said.

Crews from Clarksburg and Bridgeport responded to the fire at a home on Van Buren St. around 8:50 a.m. Sunday.

Officials on scene told 5 News one person was killed in fire.

The person’s identity has not been released at this time.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates a they become available.

