5th Quarter: Playoff Week 1 Highlights

Recaps of playoff matchups from our area
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s week one of high school football playoffs! We’ve got highlights from these very rainy contests*:

*Stay tuned for Bridgeport’s highlights, whose game was delayed due to rain

Tucker County - East Hardy

Fairmont Senior - Chapmanville

North Marion - Lincoln

South Harrison - Greenbrier West

Doddridge County - Van

Hurricane - University

Scott - East Fairmont

Martinsburg - Morgantown

