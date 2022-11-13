5th Quarter: Playoff Week 1 Highlights
Recaps of playoff matchups from our area
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s week one of high school football playoffs! We’ve got highlights from these very rainy contests*:
*Stay tuned for Bridgeport’s highlights, whose game was delayed due to rain
Tucker County - East Hardy
Fairmont Senior - Chapmanville
North Marion - Lincoln
South Harrison - Greenbrier West
Doddridge County - Van
Hurricane - University
Scott - East Fairmont
Martinsburg - Morgantown
