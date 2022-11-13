Bar surrenders liquor license after deadly shooting, string of violence

Premier Pub & Grill
Premier Pub & Grill(wsaz)
By Kimberly Keagy
Nov. 13, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A bar under investigation after a deadly shooting surrendered its liquor license.

Premier Pub & Grill’s license was suspended after a shooting killed a man working inside a nearby restaurant.

West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner Fred Wooton announced Premier Pub and Grill surrendered their license.

A spokesperson for the WV ABCA tells WSAZ, “they[the WV ABCA] was prepared to extend the suspension and take possible further administrative action. But as a result, the licensee Premier Pub and Grill surrendered their license.”

WSAZ reached out to the owner of Premier Pub and Grill, but has not heard back yet.

On Friday, the city of Huntington filed a formal complaint against Premier Pub & Grill and the owners of the bar.

The formal complaint was filed in Cabell County Circuit Court on Nov. 10 stating that Premier and the owners “have failed on three occasions to manage the establishment in such a manner to provide for the protection of patrons of the bar and citizens and guests of the City of Huntington.”

Meanwhile, Huntington City Council’s Public Safety Committee will meet on Nov. 14 at 6:15 p.m. to consider a resolution to declare the bar a public nuisance.

On Nov. 4, a shooting took place outside of Premier Bar & Grill and a stray bullet hit and killed Joe Bryan, a worker inside D.P. Dough.

Two men have been charged in connection with that shooting.

