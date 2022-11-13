Celebration of life held for restauraunt worker killed by stray gunfire

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning after a restaurant employee was struck and later died from stray gunfire while he was at work.

Saturday, a celebration of life was held in honor of Joseph Bryan.

Never did his family think they would need to say goodbye so soon.

“It couldn’t have happened to a more gentle, warm-hearted person than it did him,” Bryan’s Aunt Heather Baldwin said.

“He was just a bright little barrel full of monkeys that was as silly as he could be,” Bryan’s Sister Nickie Smith said.

“If you can just find something that makes you smile for that day, that’s all he did,” Bryan’s Aunt Misty Friend said. “It didn’t matter if it was a look or his famous little quote of ‘never spit against the wind’. It was always just something.”

Bryan went by a few different names in his life.

Most knew him as Joe, but his mother often called him Ernie.

To many in his family, he was known as chicken joe.

“Joe did not know a stranger,” Smith said. “He would talk to anyone and everyone didn’t matter. And hearing other people talk about how he touched their lives and brought a smile to their face, it makes us warm, it makes us feel like his memory lives on.”

Saying goodbye is never easy and is made harder when a life is taken unexpectedly.

Friend said it’s a reminder to treasure the moments you have.

“Now that this did happen it definitely makes you think to hug somebody before you leave or to give them a call if you’re thinking about them and say, hey, I thought about you and just wanted to say I love you,” Friend said.

