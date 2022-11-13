Dolores Ann Beall Shelton

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mrs. Dolores Ann Beall Shelton, 86, of Bridgeport, WV passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mon Health Hospital, to go on with her life-long love of 67 years, Marvin P. Shelton, who passed away October 21, 2022.    She was born April 5, 1936, in Upshur County (Buckhannon) WV, the daughter of Wendell C. Beall and Sylvia Pearl Douglas Beall.    Dolores is survived by three children including Marvin (Marty) Shelton, Jr., of Nutter Fort, a daughter, Holly S. Turner, of Sebring, FL, and Benjamin L. Shelton and his wife Carol Shelton of Charlotte, NC, four grandchildren, Hannah and Rachel Shelton, Tanya and Lucas Turner, two great grandchildren, Calvin and Leah Koehler.    Mrs. Shelton was a charter member of CAPS (Bridgeport Citizens Auxiliary Patrol Service) in 2006, which is now known as VIPS (Volunteers in Police Service).  She was a member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church and a member of the Woodside Heights Homeowners Association.    She was a graduate of Buckhannon Upshur High School, class of 1954.  She went on to attend Strayer College in Washington D.C.      Dolores was asked to perform crossing-guard duties at Johnson Elementary School, due to her past experiences in Fairfax County, VA, where she was promoted to Sergeant in the Police Force, being responsible for over 100 crossing-guards.  She also enjoyed teaching First Aid.  She loved to paint, read, and garden.    Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM.  The funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 AM with Reverend Dr. Ken A. Ramsey presiding.  The interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.  Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.  The Shelton family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.

