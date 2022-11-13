BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doyle Dana Clutter, 91, of Elk River passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence.Born May 24, 1931, he was the son of the late Charles Russell and Glady (McCourt) Clutter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sisters: Dossell Clutter, Wilma Conrad, and Alidene Green; niece, Shelvie Clevenger; and a great-nephew, John Butcher.Dana lived his entire 91 years at Elk River, giving him the honorary title of Mayor of Elk River. He was a retired coal miner, having worked for Island Creek Coal and a member of the UMWA. He enjoyed hunting with his dogs and collecting tractors. He attended Union Valley Church whenever possible. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kathleen “Wimpy” Clutter; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate his life will be held 11am, Monday, November 14, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Evangelist Linda Click officiating. Burial will follow at Clifton Ford Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitiation 6-9pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clutter family.

