Another loaded gun caught during security at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - TSA officials caught the sixth firearm of the year at West Virginia International Yeager Airport on Saturday.

Officials stopped a Raleigh County man at the security checkpoint with a .32 caliber handgun that was loaded with eight bullets, according to a release from TSA.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, airport police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon from the traveler, a resident of Beckley, and issued him a citation.

When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.

“Our officers are vigilant and focused on their mission to help ensure that dangerous weapons are not getting carried onto an aircraft,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “We have no concerns if a firearm is packed properly so it can be transported in a checked bag where nobody has access to it during a flight. However, carrying a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint is a costly mistake to make.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

This is the sixth firearm caught at Yeager Airport this year. It is the most since nine were caught in 2019. Only three were caught last year.

