First Alert Evening Forecast

Tricky travel weather for Tuesday?
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for November 14th, 2022

For more details on your local forecast check out the video above.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/

Clarksburg Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy: Low: 46

Tuesday: Increasing cloudy and PM showers: High: 47

Wednesday: AM showers: High: 41

Thursday: Cloudy: High: 37

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
Fatal Clarksburg fire
1 dead after fire in Clarksburg, officials say
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
morning snow showers
Wintry conditions to take hold of NCWV
Jim Delligatti, inventor of McDonald's Big Mac
WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac

Latest News

high tomorrow
Dry conditions tomorrow before rain and snow return
morning snow showers
Wintry conditions to take hold of NCWV
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast
rain tonight
Heavy rains drench West Virginia for Veterans Day