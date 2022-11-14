Glenville State sets date for winter commencement

Glenville State University President Mark Manchin
Glenville State University President Mark Manchin(Glenville State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University has set a time and date for its Winter Commencement Ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Waco Center.

Prospective graduates will walk across the stage to receive their degrees in a variety of programs including business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science, music, and more.

Students hail from various counties throughout West Virginia, as well as California, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Secretary Mitch Carmichael of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development will deliver the keynote address.

Carmichael has served as President of the West Virginia Senate and has been a member of both the Senate and the House of Delegates. Governor Jim Justice tapped Carmichael to lead the Department of Economic Development when it was created in 2021.

As always, graduates are permitted to bring as many guests with them as they wish and no tickets are needed.

The ceremony will be live streamed via Glenville State’s YouTube channel for those who cannot attend in person.

