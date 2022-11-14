Harrison County begins canvassing process

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Election Day has passed but that doesn’t mean the electoral process is finished.

Monday is the day election results will be finalized through a process called canvassing.

“So, we select two precincts at random and we hand count them old school, so we literally have people reading the results and two people marking the tally sheet to make sure the results are what we think they are and if you are more than 1 percent off you have to find out why”, John Spire Harrison County Clerk.

Not all counties select two precincts the number of precincts each county needs to count depends on their size, but all must select 3 percent of their total precincts to canvass.

Spire says the likelihood of results being off is very rare but if it does happen, he says it’s usually due to human error and not the electoral machines.

“Usually what happens is maybe someone transcribed a number wrong maybe they read a number wrong, or they said they have 5 of something but when we recount there’s only four of them and based on that paper having incorrect information that’s how the error happened so the bottom line is if you find any discrepancy you just need to be able to explain it and find out why it happened”, John Spire Harrison County Clerk.

Spire says canvassing is a must to ensure election integrity.

“Alot of people don’t trust the process or they aren’t sure how it works this is a way that it really satisfies a lot of folks that it’s not just machines we have actual human beings that count and count and count again at random to make sure that we are correct so I think it’s a good way to maintain election integrity that hey the results we got on election night they are reaffirmed by human beings so you know it’s not just a computer doing the math”, John Spire Harrison County Clerk.

After canvassing is completed, candidates have 48 hours to come forward and announce if they want a recount.

If they choose to have one, they must pay a $300 bond.

“If a recount process starts based on the request of the candidate, we set a bond amount we start counting and they are allowed to stop it anytime they want to so just like they say hey we want a recount they can also tell us to stop because eventually if it’s not going the way they though it would they have to pay for the recount”, John Spire Harrison County Clerk.

If the recount is done and the results are overturned the candidate doesn’t have to pay either.

