Man shoots two boys, ages 5 and 7, with BB gun, police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he shot two children with a BB gun.

Officers were dispatched to an incident involving a BB gun on Bennett Loop Rd. in Randolph County Thursday evening around 8 p.m., according to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says the caller told authorities a man was in a fight with three other men, and the incident was “getting worse.”

Before arriving to the home, officers saw a white pickup truck trying to exit Bennett Loop Rd. and spoke to the driver. The driver allegedly said he wasn’t involved in the accident and that is was still going on at the “top of the road.”

As officers continued up to the home, authorities said a man involved with the incident left in the same truck officers had just passed. WVSP then stopped the truck near the County Road 151 intersection and detained them. The RCSO later determined he was the father of one of the boys involved in the incident.

According to the release, the caller said the kids were “running around the yard” while 25-year-old Tyler Garner was shooting a BB gun into the woods and “allegedly ran into his line of fire,” and a 7-year-old boy was struck with a BB.

This caused a tense situation, the release says, as the boy’s father “approached” Garner and a fight ensued.

The boy spoke to officers and alleged that Garner was pointing the BB gun at him and a 5-year-old and “shot at them multiple times,” adding that they “did not run purposely in front of his line of fire.”

Authorities said the original caller never mentioned the 5-year-old being shot with a BB.

Officers took photos of a “noticeable welt” on the 7-year-old’s left collarbone and spoke with the original caller who located the BB gun, a single shot lever action, on their property.

The release says officers spoke with Garner who said the kids were “running back and forth and ran into his line of fire” and that the 5-year-old “was not hit.” Officers conducted a welfare check on the 5-year-old boy who said he was shot and showed them “a welt consistent of a BB near his hip/rib cage.”

Garner was arrested for child neglect creating risk of injury and unlawful assault, according to the release. He is being held without bond at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.