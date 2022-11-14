MCSO asking for information about reported weekend shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a reported shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to a press release from the MCSO, deputies were dispatched to the area of Finish Line Plaza on Earl L. Core Rd. on Saturday shortly after 11 p.m. for a shooting.

Deputies arrived on scene and detained a woman believed to have been involved. Authorities said detectives were later called to the scene to investigate.

Officials said there were no injuries or property damage reported.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any video footage from the area is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 304-291-7260.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

