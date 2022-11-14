Precip tomorrow to be wintry and dangerous for mountains

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cold temperatures at the surface with warm air aloft will cause some wintry mixes, including the dangerous precip type freezing rain, for the higher elevations tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County from 7am Tuesday through 1am Wednesday. Most of this precip will be falling in the afternoon, and will be rain in the lowlands. The highest of elevations are most at risk for icing accumulation, potentially up to 0.1″. Snowfall through Wednesday morning will be minimal, likely just trace amounts in the mountains. Heading into Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, more snowfall will roll in, bringing more chances of accumulations; for the lowlands, this will be trace amounts, but as you go higher in elevation, accumulation amounts will rise, all the way up to 2″+ in the highest of elevations. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

