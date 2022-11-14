Suspect found in crawl space after attempting to burglarize, murder Beaver homeowner

Cox, Charles
Cox, Charles(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A burglary in Beaver quickly turned more sinister when the suspect attempted to murder the homeowner.

According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary in progress at 3rd Street in Beaver on Monday, November 14. When those deputies arrived on the scene, they had to force their entry into the premises and then discovered the homeowner, Leslie Wayne Moye, with “serious lacerations” to his neck and torso.

These injuries were caused by the suspect, Charles Cox, who had attacked Moye when he attempted to interrupt the burglary.

Cox was later found in the crawl space of the home. He was taken into custody and has been charged with Burglary and Attempted Murder. He is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 surety or cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyons out as WVU athletic director, Gee comments on Neal Brown’s job status
Troy and Brandy Pertuset
POLICE: Jane Lew couple charged with hate crime, allegedly shot black man with paint ball gun
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
Tyler Garner
Man shoots two boys, ages 5 and 7, with BB gun, police say

Latest News

The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain.
Son of WVa helicopter crash victim files wrongful death suit
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall to set way new anchor
Demolition effort underway at Meadowbrook Mall for new anchor
Rep. Alex Mooney
Mooney launches 2024 bid for U.S. Senate
Civic Center updates.
City council hears presentation about potential changes to Benedum Civic Center
Bridgeport City Council.
Bridgeport to make updates to the city’s website