WVU students react to exit of Athletic Director Shane Lyons

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shane Lyons departure doesn’t seem to have shocked WVU.

After a home win against Oklahoma on Saturday, some students say Lyons tenure as Athletic Director for WVU ended on a high note.

Jacob Janoski is a journalism major at WVU and a sports producer for the schools radio station.

“Football I thought the season was going to go better, but after what’s going on this season -- a sub 500 record for Neal Brown, I’m not surprised that Shane Lyons left I’m just surprised it was like this,” said Janoski.

Ethan Collins is a freshman and sports management major, he says he thinks other changes may be coming down the line to other sports programs.

“After the year we’ve had it’s kinda hard -- you can tell in the front office the right decisions aren’t being made so I think its a good time to make a change,” said Collins. “three out of four losing seasons, one and one at bowl games, it’s not much to look forward to on weekends.”

Collins isn’t the only student saying some of the coaching on campus has been lackluster.

Another freshman and sports management major Aiden Bryant also pointed to WVU Football Coach Neal Brown.

“We’ve only had one winning season under him and even that wasn’t the best season, I don’t think the scheme is right, I just think its going down hill,” said Bryant.

