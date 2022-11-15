Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on November 13, 2022, at Stonerise Morgantown after having suffered a stroke earlier this year. He was born at his family’s home on Center Street in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 17, 1930, one of three sons of James Boyd Kaufman and Bessie Ivy Hashman Kaufman. Argyle was a 1948 graduate of Sutton High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from West Virginia University.

Argyle, after a long career as a banker, later worked selling supplies to his banker friends, and as a real estate agent and co-owner of Kaufman Real Estate, Inc. Argyle was an accomplished musician, a Braves fan, and a lifelong lover of learning, who often referred to himself as a “repository of useless information.” He loved meeting new people and made friends easily; he often gave people he met his “business card” that stated his business to be, among other things, Russian history, ragtime piano, and barbershop singing. In his teens and twenties, he performed in and around Braxton County in a band called The Dixiecats. Later in life, he appeared on a recording of old-time fiddle tunes, acted in amateur productions, and performed with and directed barbershop choruses and quartets locally, and in both Cleveland and Chattanooga, Tennesee. In his late sixties, while keeping his Bridgeport home, he also maintained an apartment in Chattanooga so that he could sing there.

Argyle is survived by his daughter, Kelly Anne Kaufman; his son Kevin Scott Kaufman and his wife Wanda; his step-grandson Brad McPherson, Brad’s wife, April, and their children Bethany, Sean, Joshua, and Patrick; his step-grandson Adam McPherson, Adam’s wife Lena, and their children Emily, Lucas, and Chelsea; his older brother, Robert G. Kaufman of Gilbert, Arizona; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his ex-wife Linda Catherine Steorts Kaufman and his younger brother Lee Jack Kaufman.

Visitors are encouraged to wear red, Argyle’s favorite color.

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4 pm to 7 pm, and a funeral service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 1 pm. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Clarksburg.

