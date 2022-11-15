Bridgeport to make updates to the city’s website

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted to move forward with plans that would revamp the city’s website.

Council voted to sign a contract with Smartsite.biz for $16,671.60 for new website development.

They also voted to sign a contract with the Next Step Media for $13,200 to assist in creating a social media strategy for the city.

Director of Community Development Andrea Kerr said they chose Smartsite as other municipalities in the state have used their services.

“A West Virginia company, they work with many other municipalities in the state. We’ve looked at all their websites. Reached out to some of those municipalities and got good reviews,” Kerr explained.

She added this was just the starting point for this project, and they were excited to give the page a new facelift.

