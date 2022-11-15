City council hears presentation about potential changes to Benedum Civic Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council listened to a presentation about the changes coming to the Benedum Civic Center.

The city’s parks and recreation department worked with Thrasher Engineering on a plan to make updates that might add new features, such as pickleball courts.

Last week, a meeting was held with the community to get its input.

Two designs were shown to the council that they planned to change after hearing the community’s input.

Mayor Andy Lang asked if they were trying to cram too much into one area.

“That’s why I struggle with trying to pack too much in one little place with everything for everybody. When a mile down the road at Deegan and Hinkle Lakes. They can do the same thing. Compton Park is about two miles away and trying to do the same thing,” he asked.

Thrasher and Parks and Recreation would continue to work on a blueprint incorporating concerns and ideas from council and the community.

