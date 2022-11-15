Comedian Rodney Carrington announces tour stop in Clarksburg

Rodney Carrington
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Rodney Carrington has announced his 2023 Rodney Carrington Comedy Tour will have three stops in West Virginia.

Of his three stops, one of them is in Clarksburg on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Carrington’s other two stops will be in Wheeling on Jan. 19 and Charleston on Jan. 21.

Carrington is known for the witty and sarcastic humor that he is able to blend into various mediums of stand-up, music, and short films.

A platinum-recording artist, Rodney’s recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter’s Good Records.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Rodney Carrington headed to Clarksburg,” said Jason Young, the Robinson Grand’s Program Manager. “We are also very excited to be working with Outback Presents, another wonderful promoter with whom we hope to build a wonderful relationship.”

Over the years, Rodney has starred in several TV shows and movies and hosted the American Country New Year’s Eve Live Show on Fox.

“Rodney Carrington’s show is definitely for mature audiences only,” said Young. “But if you are up for a little blue in your comedy, you are in for a great night.”

Tickets for the show at the Robinson Grand start at $49.50 and are on sale now to Friends of the Robinson Grand. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

