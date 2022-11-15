Fairmont State to hold winter commencement this weekend

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has set a time and date for its 153rd Commencement Ceremony.

Graduates will be honored this Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Feaster Center in two ceremonies.

The first ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and recognize the College of Business & Aviation and the College of Liberal Arts graduates.

The second ceremony will be at 2 p.m. and recognize the graduates from the Colleges of Education, Health & Human Performance, Nursing, Science and Technology and Regents Bachelor of Arts.

“Commencement is always an uplifting and exciting event on our campus,” said Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Tim Oxley. “Not only does it represent centuries of higher education tradition, it marks a significant milestone in the lives of our graduates that will serve them well throughout their lives. Commencement also reminds the University’s faculty and staff members of the importance of what we do, and why we do it; focused on a culmination of teaching, learning, and student engagement.”

This year’s commencement speaker will be Fairmont State alumnus and President of the Fairmont State Foundation, Inc., Board of Directors, Nicholas Oxley, MBA.

Nicholas Oxley is an Advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth, an independent wealth management firm focused on evidence-based investing and holistic financial planning. He serves on numerous non-profit boards across West Virginia in the education, healthcare, performing arts, and business industries.

The Class of 2022 will be represented by student speaker, Zach Taylor.

Graduating in three and a half years, as a triple major, in national security and intelligence, criminal justice and political science, Taylor spent the majority of his time at Fairmont State University in the Student Government Association. As the student body President, he pioneered student driven programs like Christmas with a Falcon, which has provided more than 30 thousand dollar’s of Christmas Gifts for families in Marion county. After graduation, he will accept a job in the United States intelligence community.

Fall commencement ceremonies will be open to all guests, and tickets will not be issued for entry.

Those unable to attend may join virtually to view in real-time via an event livestream, available here.

The Department of Public Safety and Physical Plant will re-route traffic Saturday, November 19, allowing vehicles to enter campus only from the Squibb Wilson Boulevard entrance to ensure smooth traffic patterns.

Officers and other attendants will be on hand to direct traffic and answer parking questions. Shuttle services will be available on campus, beginning pick-ups one hour prior to each ceremony.

All graduates, university guests and the community should expect traffic pattern and parking changes on and surrounding campus areas.

In addition to Fall Commencement on Saturday, November 19, the Fairmont State University College of Nursing will honor students at a traditional Pinning Ceremony on Friday, November 18 at 6 p.m. in the Feaster Center. The Pinning Ceremony will celebrate the completion of the nursing program for students enrolled in the University’s traditional ASN, weekend ASN, LPN-ASN and RN-BSN programs.

