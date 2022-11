BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emily from Country Roads Sourdough joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

She talked about what got her into making sourdough, the Cottage Food Law, and tips for people who want to get started in breadmaking.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.