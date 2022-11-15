First Alert Evening Forecast

Significant snow accumulations coming!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for November 15th, 2022

For more details on your local forecast check out the video above.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 37

Wednesday: Cloudy: High: 40

Thursday: Cloudy: High: 38

Friday: Cloudy: High: 38

Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, November 15, 2022.
Wintry precipitation in the mountains today!
precip tomorrow
Precip tomorrow to be wintry and dangerous for mountains
Kevin Corriveau Weather
First Alert Evening Forecast
high tomorrow
Dry conditions tomorrow before rain and snow return