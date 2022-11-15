How local businesses are prepping for Small Business Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The holiday season is quickly approaching with thanksgiving next week and Christmas shopping kicking off that same weekend.

Many Main Streets across America have changed over the past few decades, especially since the pandemic.

The Small Business Administrations Regional Director for our area John Fleming says while many big stores see lots of business on Black Friday, it’s important to keep the little shops in mind on Small Business Saturday to keep local economys moving.

“It’s never been more important every year between covid and online retail, the survival of the mom-and-pop shop is tough and it has never been tougher than this year,” said Fleming.

One such local mom and pop businesses has managed to stay afloat -- a little shop in Bridgeport, “Our Market” got its start right before the pandemic.

The shops owner Greg Holden says they partner with about 7 other local vendors.

Holden says supporting shops like his has a greater overall benefit to the community.

“There’s not too many of us around anymore because everybody’s buying online and big box stores,” said Holden. “Everybody used to shop at small shops, but then the big box stores come along and we’re trying to get people to come back to the small shops -- we’re the ones that support the baseball teams and the football teams and the basketball team.”

While Holden says the holiday shopping weekend is good for his shop and vendors he wants potential customers to keep them in mind year-round.

“They don’t have to come on Small Shop Saturday, they gotta come from now until Christmas,” said Holden. “What happens is everybody comes one day and like I said our stores not that big we cant get that many people -- we cant get a hundred people in here in an hour.”

